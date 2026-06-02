DataSet
DataSet.com Is Moving. Your Access Is Not.
The dataset.com website is transitioning to SentinelOne. Your console, data, and integrations are completely unchanged. Log in exactly as you always have.
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Frequently Asked Questions
The dataset.com marketing website has been retired and now redirects to SentinelOne. Your product console, login credentials, data, and integrations are completely unaffected. Nothing in your operational environment has changed.
Exactly as you do today. The DataSet knowledge base and support portal remain available at support.dataset.com. There are no plans to change this.
You can also contact your SentinelOne Account Team or reach us at support@sentinelone.com.
SentinelOne AI SIEM is the next evolution of log analytics and threat detection on the SentinelOne Platform. It brings together the high-speed ingestion and query capabilities DataSet is known for with AI-powered detection, correlation, and response.
As a DataSet customer, you're already familiar with the performance and scale that powers AI SIEM. If you're interested in exploring what an expanded platform looks like for your team, reach out to your account manager or learn more here. https://www.sentinelone.com/platform/ai-siem/